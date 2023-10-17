Major Update 350. Witchcraft, new abilities, organ harvesting, poisons and more

In the central city of Iteria, the Witchcraft Master Orvin has arrived, inviting all those who wish to learn the art of harvesting organs, working with poisons, and mastering the craft of enhancing weapon properties and creating combat potions.

Among the local residents, rumors are spreading about misfortunes that have begun to occur on the Iteria with the arrival of uninvited guests. Under the cover of night, eerie screams echo from the tavern's cellar, and City Guard Sam is seeking brave volunteers ready to confront the ancient evil that is beginning to awaken…

In this update, we have prepared special content for you.

Thank you very much for your activity, feedback, and support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

What's new:

Added a new witchcraft profession, allowing the extraction and manipulation of organs.

Added a new NPC, the witchcraft master Orvin, located in the main continent city, who trades all the necessary items for skill development.

Added a witchcraft quest chain, immediately available and obtainable from Master Orvin.

Added combat abilities for witchcraft, requiring the use of potions and specific equipment.

Added the witchcrafter anklet, granting witchcraft combat abilities at half effectiveness and equipped in the left-hand weapon slot (shields).

Added recipes for two-handed silver swords, enabling the complete realization of witchcraft skills and bonuses.

Added the production of weapon poison. By combining different organs, you can obtain special properties and effects to enhance your weaponry.

Added a new property, life-stealing, to weapon poison, allowing for the absorption of 10% of inflicted damage, capped at the property's value.

Added a new effect, chilling, with gradual damage and slowing properties, which is incompatible with burning.

Added a new ointment for chilling removal.

Added a new dungeon-arena, the tavern basement, with boss summoning.

Added a new quest for experienced combat players to Guard Sam, offering a unique reward.

Added a new witchcraft section to the journal, providing information about organ properties and requirements (activity counters and bonuses will be added in next updates).

Added a new structure, the witchcrafter cauldron, for crafting weapon poison and sacrificial organs for boss summoning.

Organ gathering in dungeons for the witchcraft profession now begins at normal difficulty.

Added new thematic illustrations to the main game menu and loading screens.

Added two new auction categories: Quest Items and Organs.

Added the sale of a pet wolf cub (previously only available through a quest) and an iron pickaxe to the miner's camp.

