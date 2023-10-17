Patch v35.20

//misc changes
- Hub: The fella that buys/sells Cards now has an idle animation.
- Hub: During Halloween/Christmas mode some of the tutorial ghosts have now changed position (otherwise they're obscured by the seasonal objects).
- Halloween mode: The alternative cannonball sprites now flash (so are easier to see).
//bug fixes
- Hub: Opening the Memory Skull to view a past run would cause a crash (note viewing a run done previous to this patch will still cause a crash, but new runs shouldn't).
- Boneworld Challenge - Fortnightly: Some of the Princess sprites would use the Halloween/Christmas event sprites.
- Game Over screen: Killing yourself via the Escape Menu or when winning a game mode would still show an enemy as the 'Killed By'.
- Royal Guard enemies: During Halloween/Christmas mode their Meanie Outline wasn't showing correctly.
Changed files in this update