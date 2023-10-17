 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 17 October 2023

Patch v35.20

Patch v35.20

//misc changes

  • Hub: The fella that buys/sells Cards now has an idle animation.
  • Hub: During Halloween/Christmas mode some of the tutorial ghosts have now changed position (otherwise they're obscured by the seasonal objects).
  • Halloween mode: The alternative cannonball sprites now flash (so are easier to see).

//bug fixes

  • Hub: Opening the Memory Skull to view a past run would cause a crash (note viewing a run done previous to this patch will still cause a crash, but new runs shouldn't).
  • Boneworld Challenge - Fortnightly: Some of the Princess sprites would use the Halloween/Christmas event sprites.
  • Game Over screen: Killing yourself via the Escape Menu or when winning a game mode would still show an enemy as the 'Killed By'.
  • Royal Guard enemies: During Halloween/Christmas mode their Meanie Outline wasn't showing correctly.

