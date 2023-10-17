 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zeepkist update for 17 October 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 54

Share · View all patches · Build 12461051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Awarded super league cosmetics!

This is the last time the season 1+2 super league cosmetics get awarded. Season 3 will have a new award cosmetic!

Check out the Zeepkist Discord for more info on the Zeepkist Super League!

Changed files in this update

Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link