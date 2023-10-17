-Modify the enemy, turret, and ally extraction mechanism to gradually increase the probability of high rank vehicles appearing as the difficulty increases, rather than extracting within a fixed rank range.
-Fix the bug where the reroll result is similar to the previous one, yeah, this is a bug.
-Based on player feedback, we have redesigned a more realistic mantlet model for the KV-1.
-Further improve the AI pathfinding system.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 17 October 2023
0.3.29
