Deep Breaths Update

Following player feedback, I decided to make the bubble popping minigame a little more easier by adding an additional mechanic to it that was suggested by the community.

Deep Breaths

From Day 5, Mia will unlock the ability to take a "Deep Breath". This will slow down time for 5 seconds, making it easier to destroy the bubbles. There is a counter associated with how many times she can do this which is refilled at the start of each day.

The "Deep Breaths" counter will also increase by 1 every time you unlock a new enemy (The counter start at 3 and by the end of the game it will reach 6).

If you are continuing from a save, you'll have to reach the next day to refill the Deep Breath counter.

Day 1-4 Venting

I made days 1-4 easier by having the "Vent" option increase all your stats by 1. I'm hoping that most, if not all players will pass days 1-4 without issue.

Tweaks/Changes