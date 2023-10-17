Live Stream! Upcoming FULL GAME Release full gameplay

Join us for a live stream as we unveil the full gameplay of our game MISTROGUE!
This is our first time revealing the newly added contents "Ultimate Battle Road", which is the ultimate battle challenge to test your favorite skill builds.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Join us for a live stream as we unveil the full gameplay of our game MISTROGUE!
This is our first time revealing the newly added contents "Ultimate Battle Road", which is the ultimate battle challenge to test your favorite skill builds.
Changed depots in battleroad_internal branch