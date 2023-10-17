V1.1 COMING SOON

Hello everyone from the second announcement of V1.1!

Thank you for giving Mad Miner a chance. I can guess that you have been playing Mad Miner for hours and now you are looking for a new excitement. That's why I'm adding content that will enable you to play much more enjoyable and for much longer hours with V1.1.

Let's take a look at some of the features that will be available very soon.





I mentioned before that fishing rods were included in the game. When you take your fishing rod and throw it towards the water, it looks exactly like the 1st image, while in the 2nd image you see the interface where you can fish.

There have been some drastic changes in our food system. While soups are now included in the game, canned meals have turned into a luxury meal option. You need bowls to produce soups, and cans to produce canned meals. However, since canned food is not as simple as bowls, you will need the "Canning Machine" you see in the image. This machine will allow you to produce canned food professionally. In this way, canned food will be one of your more luxurious and more filling meal options.

When you produce mine ladders and travel to new mines, the statues that you cannot get more than once have landed in the Mad Miner mines. These statues cannot be crafted or collected. In this way, you will be able to obtain them once and display them in your most special corner.

I said that the most important element of this update is "water". Thanks to the water, you will both quench your thirst and use it to grow your crops as you see in the image.

Even though water has made some things harder to produce or directly added a thirst factor, dying will not be as simple as before. As you can see in the image, when you run out of a vital factor, your lives will come into play and you will be able to survive until they run out. These hearts can be increased up to 6 hearts thanks to a skill. In this way, you can postpone dying and enjoy Mad Miner.

Except from the features I have described, new structures accompany the mines. Although I do not share these structures to avoid spoiling the excitement, I announced one of them on our Discord server. In order not to miss these announcements, you can join our Discord server.

Thank you for following Mad Miner.

-Samet