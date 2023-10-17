Changelog
New Stuff
- added skill 'Research Funding'
- added skill 'Antique Economy'
- added exotic skill 'Ancient Potency'
- added exotic skill 'Artifact Replica'
- added statistic 'Tower Destroyed'
- added challenge beach #1
- added challenge beach #2
- added module [spoiler]'Low Tide'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'High Tide'[/spoiler]
Changes
- cubos cube no longer requires Power Stones of the same tier to transmute and will instead produce the lowest tier provided (Suggestion #2348)
- increased Museum base conversion rate from 45000 to 50000
- modified achievement UI
- statistics in Museum can now be collapsed
- increased drop rate in certain challenges to slightly even out the effects of the xp drop bonus fix
- changed power stone resistance boost into divider after 99%
- changed Power stone resistance boost calculation
- refactored power stone boost display
- slightly updated skill UI
Fixes
- fixed offshore market element preference not refreshing tooltip correctly
- fixed AI being able to transmute power stones when cubos cube hasn't been unlocked yet
- fixed cubos cube sometimes not showing the correct background when opened
- fixed town xp drop bonus still being applied in scenarios where town bonuses are disabled
- fixed legendary modules not showing up in the module counter of the blueprint list
- fixed map button in adventure sometimes not refreshing
- fixed dust down-tiering worker being offset by 1 tier
- fixed mine layer bonus town perk showing up as % instead of absolute value
- fixed integer operator argument in arithmetic ai function not being an enum like in double arithmetic
- fixed Power Plant tutorial highlighting boxes being offset when dynamic ui scaling has been activated
- fixed neutral experiment displaying a price of 0 on buy max. if no upgrade can be bought
- fixed town perks not refreshing interactable state of their buy button when the amount of unspent skillpoints changes
- fixed AI being able to move power stones into a locked slot in a special case
