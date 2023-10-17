 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 17 October 2023

v0.34.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12460641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added skill 'Research Funding'
  • added skill 'Antique Economy'
  • added exotic skill 'Ancient Potency'
  • added exotic skill 'Artifact Replica'
  • added statistic 'Tower Destroyed'
  • added challenge beach #1
  • added challenge beach #2
  • added module [spoiler]'Low Tide'[/spoiler]
  • added module [spoiler]'High Tide'[/spoiler]
Changes
  • cubos cube no longer requires Power Stones of the same tier to transmute and will instead produce the lowest tier provided (Suggestion #2348)
  • increased Museum base conversion rate from 45000 to 50000
  • modified achievement UI
  • statistics in Museum can now be collapsed
  • increased drop rate in certain challenges to slightly even out the effects of the xp drop bonus fix
  • changed power stone resistance boost into divider after 99%
  • changed Power stone resistance boost calculation
  • refactored power stone boost display
  • slightly updated skill UI
Fixes
  • fixed offshore market element preference not refreshing tooltip correctly
  • fixed AI being able to transmute power stones when cubos cube hasn't been unlocked yet
  • fixed cubos cube sometimes not showing the correct background when opened
  • fixed town xp drop bonus still being applied in scenarios where town bonuses are disabled
  • fixed legendary modules not showing up in the module counter of the blueprint list
  • fixed map button in adventure sometimes not refreshing
  • fixed dust down-tiering worker being offset by 1 tier
  • fixed mine layer bonus town perk showing up as % instead of absolute value
  • fixed integer operator argument in arithmetic ai function not being an enum like in double arithmetic
  • fixed Power Plant tutorial highlighting boxes being offset when dynamic ui scaling has been activated
  • fixed neutral experiment displaying a price of 0 on buy max. if no upgrade can be bought
  • fixed town perks not refreshing interactable state of their buy button when the amount of unspent skillpoints changes
  • fixed AI being able to move power stones into a locked slot in a special case

__
Follow us on social media to not miss out on any news!
Discord: https://discord.gg/fireswordstudios
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireSwordStudio
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/fireswordstudios
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDV-wwiAAic-OESAayfUz_Q
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/PerfectTower

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link