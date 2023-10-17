Krone Trailers - Mission Record Run

At SCS Software, we're always happy to bring innovation and modern technology to the world of virtual trucking. Today, we're thrilled to announce a small but significant update that reflects our commitment to the future and sustainability, both in the real world and in the virtual realm of Euro Truck Simulator 2.



To sum it up, Krone Trailers and Trailer Dynamics have joined forces to pioneer an innovative electrified trailer concept that's set to transform the transport industry. This collaboration has resulted in a special trailer equipped with an electrified axle, a great addition that not only adds horsepower to the truck-trailer combination but also reduces fuel consumption and emissions. The electric axle on the trailer acts as a powerful assistant, effectively pushing the truck and trailer forward.



This advanced technology has been showcased at the Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship (ETRC) races, where Krone and Trailer Dynamics have been on a mission to achieve record runs at renowned race tracks. Their goal is clear - to demonstrate that sustainability can be exciting and emotional, proving that it's not just about reducing emissions but also about embracing the future. And we think they are definitely nailing it! Just watch the latest video episode of their Mission Record Run series on YouTube below. Also don't forget to visit their dedicated website where you can find out more and also watch the previous episodes from some of the most famous European racing tracks.



Now, here's where you, our fantastic ETS2 community, come into play. Krone Trailers has invited us to be a part of their trailer technology revolution and to give you a sneak peek into this exciting partnership. We're releasing a special teaser – a unique paint job for Krone Trailers. On one hand, this paint job is a hint of the electrifying future to come, and on the other, it's a symbol of our collaboration with one of the industry's biggest trailer manufacturers and a pioneer in technology. We hope that soon you'll be able to experience the eTrailer and more electrified content in our game. We will still need to further understand the technology itself and explore the potential possibilities of implementing it into the in-game world of ETS2. As of now, it would be too soon to give an estimate for when this new technology might make its way into the game, but we are ready to start working on it as soon as possible.



But that's not all! We're planning a special SCS On The Road episode to delve deeper into this new technology and showcase Krone's eTrailer in all its glory. Keep an eye out for updates on that!



And finally, to make this announcement even more interesting, we're launching a social media sharing contest. We invite our players to apply the "Mission Record Run" livery to their Krone trailers in Euro Truck Simulator 2, take eye-catching screenshots, and share them on social media using the hashtag #MissionRecordRun and tagging us (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) and Krone (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok). Who knows, you might just win some exclusive Krone and SCS Software swag and merchandise!