Fixes and Optimizations



Fixed the bug of restoring coordinates when loading files. Fixed the bug of rotating to the previous angle when placing a new building. Increased the probability that adventurers will trigger exploration and enhanced equipment by spending money on training buildings. After the adventurer dies and is resurrected, there is a probability of triggering enhanced equipment. Reducing the speed of training, strengthening equipment, and exploration needs Fixed the bug where the broken silver icon displays incorrectly Fixed the bug that short-sold items would not be automatically removed from the shelves. Fixed the BUG that the weight of adventurers' backpack is 0 The special effects of changing equipment will be displayed normally. Corrected the problem that some secrets tech require the consumption of technology points Added 2 new stone road technologies Fixed the BUG of missing items in the trading fair

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com