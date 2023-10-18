 Skip to content

Unity of Command II update for 18 October 2023

Companion Update for the upcoming Kursk DLC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains bug fixes, asset and localization updates for the upcoming Kursk DLC.

If you have any issues after the update, please check the Steam discussion thread "Troubleshooting and Crashes". Specifically, we often see antivirus "false positives" after updates:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/809230/discussions/0/2243300286290193065/

if you are seeing a very dark game screen (much darker than the screenshots on the Steam store) and you are running an AMD graphics card, please subscribe to the "AMD Fix" in the workshop:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/809230/discussions/0/3644000310592615858/

Cheers!

