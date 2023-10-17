Update for Beta Branch 10/17/2023

HereSphere update v0.9.6 for PC is now available on the Steam beta branch. This update adds DirectShow playback with support for VapourSynth/Smooth Video Project for realtime motion interpolation and better playback compatibility.
DirectShow:
- To use the DirectShow player backend, download and install the K-Lite Codec Pack, and then go to the HereSphere user settings, and switch the player backend to "DirectShow".
- DirectShow offers much better codec compatibility than Media Foundation, so try switching to it if you have playback issues.
- In order to use Smooth Video Project with HereSphere, you'll need to setup VapourSynth. In the SVP menu, go to utilities, then click on "Set environment variables for Vapoursynth" and continue. In the HereSphere user settings, set the "VapourSynth Max Megapixels" setting to the max number of megapixels in a video where you want VapourSynth to be enabled. There are performance penalties for having VapourSynth enabled, so I'd recommend setting it to below 8.4MP. With an RTX4090 and an i9-13900k, I'm able to get 120fps realtime motion interpolation on 4k videos with SVP.
- The default audio renderer doesn't support pitch correction with playback speed changes. If you want this feature, download the MPC-BE standalone filters, and then register the MpcAudioRenderer.ax file. Message me on the HereSphere discord channel for an install.bat file you can use to register the filter. This filter has some audio artifacts when playing multiple videos simultaneously, though.
- This update is still a work in progress, so please message me if you encounter any issues.
- K-Lite Codec Pack: https://codecguide.com/download_kl.htm
- MPC-BE standalone filters: https://sourceforge.net/projects/mpcbe/files/MPC-BE/Release%20builds/
- SVP: https://www.svp-team.com/
Other changes:
- Added "_SBS" to file name detection, which will set stereo mode to side-by-side (left-right).
- Fixed bookmarks menu overflow
- Controllers are also hidden when using the "Auto Hide Menu" feature (using grip button to adjust a setting causes menu to automatically be hidden until grip is released).
Changed depots in beta branch