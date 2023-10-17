Small bugfix #2

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where smilers get stuck on ground

Fixed cubereset bug where it spawned multiple cubes

Made cube interaction a bit more precise and

and pickable bit more further away

Made widget interaction (keypads, elevator buttons)

more precise and usable bit more further away

Disabled "use" button of items that are in chests

Additions

Added sound for bumbing into cubes

Added sound for cubes pressureplate

Added sound for plates in level 2

Added correct/incorrect sound in level 2