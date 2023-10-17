New Fish Arrivals

It's time for an update once more.
To put it simply: Our focus has been on fish diversity, and we're delighted to introduce 81 new fish species. Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
It's time for an update once more.
To put it simply: Our focus has been on fish diversity, and we're delighted to introduce 81 new fish species. Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update