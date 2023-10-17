 Skip to content

Behind Glass: Aquarium Simulator update for 17 October 2023

New Fish Arrivals

Build 12460497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for an update once more.

To put it simply: Our focus has been on fish diversity, and we're delighted to introduce 81 new fish species. Enjoy!

