Festival of the Lost 2023

What will you dress up as?

Go grab your favorite Festival mask in the Tower, Guardians, and brave chilling challenges to score candy along the way. Turn in that sugar for all sorts of ghastly goodies.

Things are about to get... creepy

The votes are in for the event armor ornaments, and this year, players decided on two options, based on your class: spider-themed sets for Hunters and Titans and beetle-themed sets for Warlocks.

Wicked weapons

Trick or treat your way to a new Acosmic Legendary Heavy Grenade Launcher and other Festival weapons—all ghoulishly good for blasting pumpkin-headed fiends into candy bits.

A ghostly good time

Brave your way through Haunted Sectors battling Headless Ones. Earn Eerie Engrams containing a variety of rewards, which you can then decrypt or focus them for Exotic armor and special Festival weapons. Legendary mode boosts your chance to get even more goodies!

Lost, but not forgotten

Complete the challenges on your Event Card to rack up tickets. Upgrade your Event Card to trade your tickets in for even more Festival of the Lost-themed rewards, including emblems, emotes, shaders, and ships.

Summon a little Destiny into the real world

Earn the chance to get your very own Headless Ones tote containing two Festival of the Lost pins, available through Bungie Rewards.