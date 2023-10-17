 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Destiny 2 update for 17 October 2023

Festival of the Lost 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12460496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What will you dress up as?  

Go grab your favorite Festival mask in the Tower, Guardians, and brave chilling challenges to score candy along the way. Turn in that sugar for all sorts of ghastly goodies. 

Things are about to get... creepy 

The votes are in for the event armor ornaments, and this year, players decided on two options, based on your class: spider-themed sets for Hunters and Titans and beetle-themed sets for Warlocks. 

Wicked weapons 

Trick or treat your way to a new Acosmic Legendary Heavy Grenade Launcher and other Festival weapons—all ghoulishly good for blasting pumpkin-headed fiends into candy bits. 

A ghostly good time 

Brave your way through Haunted Sectors battling Headless Ones. Earn Eerie Engrams containing a variety of rewards, which you can then decrypt or focus them for Exotic armor and special Festival weapons. Legendary mode boosts your chance to get even more goodies! 

Lost, but not forgotten 

Complete the challenges on your Event Card to rack up tickets. Upgrade your Event Card to trade your tickets in for even more Festival of the Lost-themed rewards, including emblems, emotes, shaders, and ships. 

Summon a little Destiny into the real world 

Earn the chance to get your very own Headless Ones tote containing two Festival of the Lost pins, available through Bungie Rewards. 

Changed depots in release_test_03 branch

View more data in app history for build 12460496
Game Depot Depot 1085661
Game Depot - English Depot 1085662
Game Depot - French Depot 1085663
Game Depot - German Depot 1085664
Game Depot - Italian Depot 1085665
Game Depot - Japanese Depot 1085666
Game Depot - Portuguese Depot 1085667
Game Depot - Spanish Depot 1085668
Game Depot - Russian Depot 1085669
Game Depot - Polish Depot 1085670
Game Depot - Chinese Simplified Depot 1085671
Game Depot - Chinese Traditional Depot 1085672
Game Depot - Latin American Spanish Depot 1085673
Game Depot - Korean Depot 1085674
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link