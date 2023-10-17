Train Sim World Update Notes - 17th October

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

We're continuing to take on your feedback, and today we will be sharing the second of many post-release patch updates coming to Train Sim World 4.

Highlights of this patch include fixes for many crash cases across various platforms, a fix for liveries created in previous versions that weren't displaying correctly, and improvements for scoring and medals. Please view the full list of patch notes below.

These improvements should be working their way to you over the next 24 hours.

Full Changelog

Core

Fixed an issue causing liveries created in previous TSW iterations to not render correctly.

Fixed a crash when opening the pause menu on console systems.

Fixed a crash when loading a timetable on Xbox systems.

Fixed a crash when idling in the Main Menu for too long on Xbox systems.

Fixed an issue where the loading screen would be stuck in an infinite loop on Microsoft Store/Xbox for PC

Fixed an issue for specific locos which were installed but not visible in-game which was affecting the DB BR 101, DB BR 204 and DB G6 locomotives.

UI

Added a new option to toggle off Driver Assist notifications in Player Assist settings.

Number of collected medals will now be accurate.

Scoring

Adjustments to medal thresholds to allow for gold & platinum medals to be correctly obtained.

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where the player was able to escape the map boundaries using the Photo Mode camera.

Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where distant carriages wouldn’t spawn when moving the camera over to them.

Free Roam

Fixed a crash after removing a train, replacing it with a new train and then setting a path.

Fixed a crash instance when setting a return path and selecting the destination.

Fixed a crash after sitting in a passenger seat and using the free roam spawn options via the tab menu.

Fixed an issue setting a destination and completing the first objective wouldn’t be updated in the schedule menu.

Fixed an issue opening the map whilst the spawn placeholder is visible which prevented sandbox dialogue from working.

Haptics

Adjustments to improve Haptic feedback levels on PlayStation.

The Controller should now rumble when the loco collides with a buffer.

When adjusting rumble settings, values should now be correct to what is set on the menu.

Vectron

Fixed an issue where the ‘Uncouple - Leave the cab and proceed on foot' objective is now completing correctly after sitting back down in the driver’s seat for the Vectron Introduction.

Flying Scotsman

Fixed an issue where particle effects from the whistle clipped through the cab roof and were visible inside the cab.

Vorarlberg

Fixed an issue where the Chocolate collectible at Frastanz/Bregenz Hafen showed as already collected, preventing all collectibles to be gathered.

Dresden

Players can now achieve platinum medals on the ‘Dresden Diversion' scenario.

Updated transparency of window textures across the stock.

East Coast Mainline

Fixed an issue where the service name was missing from the Mission Summary

Adjusted various landscape materials to include more height details.

Boston Sprinter

Fixed an issue where the service name was missing from the Mission Summary

Thank you for your continued support while we worked on these improvements.