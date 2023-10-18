【Creative Workshop 2.0】| October 18th Update

Hi Heroes! We are expecting to release an update this afternoon, addressing some in-game issues. As planned, we will also be opening up the Creative Workshop 2.0 event editing feature to all players.

After the update, players can find new documentation related to event editing in the following directory within the game's root folder: Wulin_Data\StreamingAssets\ModEditor. We are truly excited to see all of you creating your own unique stories in the world of Jianghu.

[Add]

The Creative Workshop has opened the event editing feature. After the update, you can find the event editing related mod tools and usage instructions in the following directory within the game's root folder: Wulin_Data\StreamingAssets\ModEditor.

[Adjustments]

Adjusted the Fame Level of certain shopkeeper NPCs in the main city. The headmaster of the Imperial School now starts with more starting gold.

Adjusted the triggering position of the event "Guard of the Jiujian Water Fort" for easier event trigger.

[Fixes]

Fixed the bug with acquiring excessive Fist values after using the book "The Secrets of the Fang Family."

Fixed the bug where the effects of "Heavenly Melody" and "Symbiotic Blood Worm" were not cleared after combat.

Fixed the missing sound effects for the Martial Art "Jiumiao Technique."

Fixed a potential black screen issue when returning to the main menu during carriage travel.

Fixed the bug of wrong bleeding effect of the Internal Technique "Hidden Sword Secret."

Fixed the disappearance of the Duke Kang's manor marriage proposal option in certain scenarios.

Fixed the incorrect bonus calculation for NPC health and inner energy when modified through events.

Fixed the bug where the "Rescue Yu Weier" quest could be abnormal.

Fixed the bug where entering combat during the rescue of Yu Weier resulted in no enemies present.

Fixed incorrect event text in some cases.

If anyone encounters any problems during gameplay, or has any questions about the creative workshop, you can join the official Discord server and ask.