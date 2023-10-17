Onirism: Season of Tricks & Treats ! part 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12460456 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 14:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Girls and Boys, it's that time of the year again....

And oh do we have a lot of spooky surprises....

Get ready for the.....

That's right ! You won't be getting one, not two, not three , not f.... you get the point... But a lot of new updates during October and november !

And we are starting part 1 with a new zombie map....

HIGH TENSION

Follow Ash, Mabel, Ludvig and William investigating a power plant owned by the Epsilon group, where something seemed to have went wrong....

But that's not all ! we are also introducing.....

A complete rework of the melee system !

Carol now have multiple combo strings linked to her movement

Carol can now do special melee attacks while doing specific moves

A drop kick while long jumping

a spin attack while dashing

a downward stab while diving

a kick while dodging

a roll attack while sliding

a shoulder bash while sprinting

Carol can now block (Holding the sprint / dodge button when stationary, or the B button on controller)

While blocking, Stamina is used as "Shield HP"

If Carol run out of stamina while blocking, her block will break and will be stunned for a few seconds

Reworked weapons:

Increased fire rate and accuracy, deals more damage on headshot

Increased Firerate, increased crayon projectile speed

increased fire rate and ammo usage

Renamed to the RayP40, now use electric ammo and fire waves of energy

NEW WEAPON

Tacticooler

For all the airsoft enthusiasts !

That's all for now, tune in NEXT WEEK for part 2, Death Valley...