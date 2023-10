CNG: Clearer message for when a gun cannot fire due to not having selected ammo type

CNG: Defensive Fire attacks can no longer maintain RoF - there's no time for more than a single shot in this situation!

CNG: Clearer message when an enemy unit attempts to engage in defensive fire

FIX: Side turret armour value for M4A3E2(75)W Sherman

FIX: Unarmed units no longer test to activate for defensive fire