Bugfixes and QoL Improvements

Hi folks,

Today's patch fixes the reported issues, as well as adds a few QoL improvements I was working at the time. You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 17/10 # 1.064.0

Bugfixes

Fixed typos in various cards, perks, and events.

In Untold Tales and Legends, fixed an issue in the Skull Isle fort's Mercenary Guild upgrades, where the first level upgrade choice was not correctly locked after picking it up, and the next ally upgrade choice wasn't correctly unlocked.

Misc Changes/QoL Improvements