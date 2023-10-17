- New borbventure types (dice, power dice)
- Auto ascend cards, configurable from a new tab in the cards menu (auto transcend setting moved here as well)
- Event resources are shown in a separate section
- Cursed Dice offline progress
- Dice enemy difficulty locked fixed
- Potential memory leak fix
- Fixed reduced damage when leaves are invisible
- Max brew crit count increased to 500
- Added fixed navigation option (so the nav items stay in the same position)
- Added apply upgrades option (so some bonuses/upgrades can be applied faster, might reduce performance)
- Bingo card accessible through menu in challenge
- Removed leafscensions for non-relic leaves
- Selectable navigation items from control panel
- Wobbly Wings configurable from control panel
- Scrollable item selection fixes
- DB offline reward kills fixed
- Dialog doesn't close when Wobbly Wings is activated
- More Lore!
- Special characters are removed from custom naming sets as some characters might corrupt the save file
- Bonus shown in borbventures
- Scrollable panels only scroll when mouse is in panel range (PC only)
- Claim free gift potential fix (iOS)
Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 17 October 2023
Update v2.21.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Leaf Blower Idle Content Depot 1468261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update