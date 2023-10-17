 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 17 October 2023

Update v2.21.3

Build 12460087

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New borbventure types (dice, power dice)
  • Auto ascend cards, configurable from a new tab in the cards menu (auto transcend setting moved here as well)
  • Event resources are shown in a separate section
  • Cursed Dice offline progress
  • Dice enemy difficulty locked fixed
  • Potential memory leak fix
  • Fixed reduced damage when leaves are invisible
  • Max brew crit count increased to 500
  • Added fixed navigation option (so the nav items stay in the same position)
  • Added apply upgrades option (so some bonuses/upgrades can be applied faster, might reduce performance)
  • Bingo card accessible through menu in challenge
  • Removed leafscensions for non-relic leaves
  • Selectable navigation items from control panel
  • Wobbly Wings configurable from control panel
  • Scrollable item selection fixes
  • DB offline reward kills fixed
  • Dialog doesn't close when Wobbly Wings is activated
  • More Lore!
  • Special characters are removed from custom naming sets as some characters might corrupt the save file
  • Bonus shown in borbventures
  • Scrollable panels only scroll when mouse is in panel range (PC only)
  • Claim free gift potential fix (iOS)

