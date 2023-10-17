 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 17 October 2023

5.7.1710

Share · View all patches · Build 12460038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've turned on HD upscaling for The Dawning Clocks of Time on by default in this latest patch. This is so we can tune it's performance on the run-up to the release for the Remastered DLC.
-We've fixed a bug in the Spacefarer Card game that would show improper health for certain cards.
-We've fixed a bug that could cause a crash in Sanctuary City.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link