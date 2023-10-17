-We've turned on HD upscaling for The Dawning Clocks of Time on by default in this latest patch. This is so we can tune it's performance on the run-up to the release for the Remastered DLC.
-We've fixed a bug in the Spacefarer Card game that would show improper health for certain cards.
-We've fixed a bug that could cause a crash in Sanctuary City.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 17 October 2023
5.7.1710
-We've turned on HD upscaling for The Dawning Clocks of Time on by default in this latest patch. This is so we can tune it's performance on the run-up to the release for the Remastered DLC.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update