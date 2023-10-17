Minor Patch v2.0.4 / Demo Issues

Fixes

Fixed a typo.

Fixed a CG where Ashley was missing her choker.

Remove duplicate items from inventory upon entering a certain house.

Demo Issues

The demo has been taken down for maintenance. There are several issues when loading a demo save file in the released game.

A demo save works fine when saved from the prompt at the end. Issues arise when loading a save game made during the demo before completing Episode 1. Certain scenes can allow for duplicate items, which can cause soft-locks in Episode 2.

Once a save file continued from the demo has accumulated enough bad data, there is little that can be done from inside the game to detect and recover from it. If you have encountered this specific problem, and need a game file repaired, you can submit them to our support thread.

Going forward, the demo will be relaunched when it can safely be branched from the current release. There is some pending work that needs to be finished before this can be done.

Sorry for the inconvenience.