Update 0.9.0.2

Cycle through Loot: You can now cycle through multiple dropped trinkets and weapons if they have dropped nearly next to each other by pressing down d-pad button on controller
Improved Loot Physics: Weapons and Trinkets now behave more physical featuring de-acceleration when dropped, what makes them less likely to lay on top of each other. This should also make it easier to see what items you have dropped from chests
⚙️ Improvements:
Improved loot drop positioning for the gambling at Darokin. Also reduced dialog collider of Darokin to make it easier to pick up items around Darokin without triggering his dialog.
🔧Fixes:
Fixed city plaza wrong collider placement
Trinket stats UI is now as well directly closed when exchange trinket UI is closed
Fixed massive shadow on ice bird enemies
