 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 17 October 2023

Update 0.9.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12459939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🌟New Features:
  • Cycle through Loot: You can now cycle through multiple dropped trinkets and weapons if they have dropped nearly next to each other by pressing down d-pad button on controller
  • Improved Loot Physics: Weapons and Trinkets now behave more physical featuring de-acceleration when dropped, what makes them less likely to lay on top of each other. This should also make it easier to see what items you have dropped from chests
⚙️ Improvements:
  • Improved loot drop positioning for the gambling at Darokin. Also reduced dialog collider of Darokin to make it easier to pick up items around Darokin without triggering his dialog.
🔧Fixes:
  • Fixed city plaza wrong collider placement
  • Trinket stats UI is now as well directly closed when exchange trinket UI is closed
  • Fixed massive shadow on ice bird enemies

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646792 Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link