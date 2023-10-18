 Skip to content

Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou [JP] update for 18 October 2023

10/18更新内容

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆マップ画面から部隊呼出を行えるように
◆マップ上にお気に入り座標を表示できるように
◆武将絞り込みで戦法効果・技能をお気に入り設定できるように
◆今後のデータ更新で使用可能になる機能の追加
◆UIやテキスト、演出の調整
◆その他、アプリの安定化や不具合の修正

