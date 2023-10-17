Patch Notes: v0.5.11

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How’s everyone doing today?? What better way to enjoy the crisp Autumn air than to snuggle close to your computer while playing Dysterra. We have some more updates this week to make your life easier, starting with an improvement to grenade throwing. We look forward to seeing you all on the servers!

Better Grenade Accuracy!

Throw grenades exactly where you want them to land. Grenades now lose most of their velocity when hitting a wall or landing on the ground.



Get In the Action Faster

For all of you busy players out there, we’ve upgraded the equipment you start with on the Global Uncapped PvP & Global PvP Hardcore servers.

New players will start with the following equipment:

Fine Reinf. Fiber Armor Set

= Helmet, upper suit, & lower suit (non-repairable)

SMG MMP-500X ECLAIR (non-repairable)

Light Ammo: x2000

Dash Protocol

Healing Protocol

Canned Meat Stew

Level Up

Getting your first skill level just got faster! We’ve reduced the xp points required to get to level one for new players to start strategizing their play that much sooner.

Pts required to reach level 1

Before: 1000

Now: 100

(Note: The amount of points from level 1 to level 2 remains the same.)

Six More New Perks

We’ve added 6 new perks to the game:

🎲 Weaponsmith - Blades

🎲 Weaponsmith - Blunts

🎲 Weaponsmith - Short Range Guns

🎲 Weaponsmith - Mid Range Guns

🎲 Weaponsmith - Long Range Guns

🎲 Weaponsmith - Rocket Launchers

Each of these will add an additional possible level for their corresponding skill, allowing up to 30% or 40% higher max durability when crafting the related weapon type. You’ll now be even more prepared to take on new areas and new enemies knowing you’ll be stronger than ever before with your handy perk!

To encourage their distribution, we’ll be doubling the drop rates of these 6 perks for the next 2 weeks until Wednesday, November 1st.

Base Repair Improvement

If you have a level 2 building core or higher, you’re able to remotely repair parts of your base. We’ve added a notification that will pop up when you’re unable to repair something. It’ll tell you why you can’t: insufficient resources, base part is in cooldown, etc. No more wondering why something isn’t letting you repair it!

Mob AI

Mobs will now continue to chase you even after you hide around corners or somewhere out of sight.

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

🦋 Frame drop issue when entering build mode with a large number of build parts in the world.

🦋 Optimization for low-end devices experiencing low frames in the lobby.

🐛 Pistol firing delay wasn’t correctly being applied when while running.

🐛 Issue where the firing animation is displayed when switching to automatic mode after a single shot in single-shot mode.

🐛 Issue where the timer on the incubator is displayed even when it drops below 0 seconds.

🐛 Incubator issue where the remaining time resets to the moment of reactivation every time the fuel slot is refreshed after stopping and then restarting the operating incubator.

🐛 Level 2 incubator localization issue.

🐛 Issue with item quantity getting cut off by commas when using the UI's Tooltip for Item Split.

🐛 Durability not functioning correctly when using the Item Split feature with stacks.

🐛 Fixed the issue of XeSS not being applied after restarting the game when activated from the graphics options.

