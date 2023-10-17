Hotfix v.1.0.7413.0 for PC

Hello all,

Another day, another hotfix.

This will release for Steam, Epic and GoG users today - keep in mind Epic and GoG might roll out a bit later as they function differently.

Thank you for your feedback and bug reports over the last few weeks, we have been working hard to fix many of those and hope to fix many more!

Additionally, the Mac Beta should roll out in a few days with. Stay tuned!

BUGFIXES

Initiative bar on high enemies number now shows short versions of enemy portraits in multiplayer mode

Fixed bug that caused softlock when playing with gamepad and opening Ability Cards menus during enemy or ally turns.

Fixed bug that sometimes caused enemies to be stucked in one another after pushing them on long distances

Fixed bug that caused DLC activation on existing save to hide information about mercs and their gold

Fixed card animations in card lists sometimes not showing discarded or burned states.

Fixed players' avatars white texturing in multiplayer.

Fixed map in Guildmaster movement with WASD.

Click-through opened left panels now properly returns players to World Map.

Fixed bug with gamepad on selecting/deselecting cards in All mercenary cards window.

Fixed bug that allowed players to go into scenario in Multiplayer Mode without battle goal for a mercenary.

Fixed bug in second tutorial that caused hint to stay up until the end of the tutorial.

Angry Face: fixed bug that caused softlock when playing with gamepad and applying third Doom card on an enemy with two active Doom effects.

Two Minis: fixed bug that made [spoiler]"Jaws Of Death" [/spoiler]top ability not usable when playing with gamepad.

USEFUL INFORMATION

Some of your issues may be coming from mods not being updated for the newest version. Launching the game without mods might fix some of theses issues.

For anyone having trouble playing on the last updates or wanting to return to the latest pre-Saber version e.g. the same version as the latest Mac release, it is available on Steam, and here is how to opt in:

To opt into the last pre-update version, v.28009, right-click on the game in Steam -> Properties -> BETAS and select the "v.28009" from the drop-down list.

Important information: switching to the open beta or this v.28009 version might corrupt the save files if you have launched the newer version before doing it.

You simply have to do a backup of the initial save file to protect your save - Save files are located in C:\Users<USERNAME>\AppData\LocalLow\FlamingFowlStudios\Gloomhaven

If you are moving from the regular version of the game to Open Beta, simply create a copy of your GloomSaves folder and rename it to GloomSavesV28009.

Individual saves can also be copied between the Guildmaster folders if you prefer.