Hello Alchemists!
The EA release is behind us, we've been collecting your feedback from day one and fixing things. 🛠️
Here is what we managed to do:
- Fixed bugs regarding the "Archeology" quest.
- Fixed bugs in the "Dead Men Tell No Lies" quest.
- Patched Polish translation.
- Removed furniture duplication glitch.
- Buffed "Potion of Toxic Breath".
- Shops now show proper player reputation level.
- Skeletons now drop bones.
- Delay on the LMB after finishing the dialogue (prevents from accidentally throwing a potion)
- Squished inventory bug with disappearing items (holding shift and clicking).
- Fixed NPC movement bugs.
- Stove VFX is no longer pink.
- Resolved saving issues.
- Dying cows are no longer red.
- Tweaked Philosopher Stone hints for some potions.
- Fixed some potion contracts to now give proper amounts of gold and reputation.
- Swampland chest can now be opened.
- The "Poison Immunity" potion now has a proper sprite.
keep feedback coming and we'll keep fixing things,
Happy Brewing!
AGS Team
