Alchemist: The Potion Monger update for 17 October 2023

Hotfix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Alchemists!
The EA release is behind us, we've been collecting your feedback from day one and fixing things. 🛠️
Here is what we managed to do:

  • Fixed bugs regarding the "Archeology" quest.
  • Fixed bugs in the "Dead Men Tell No Lies" quest.
  • Patched Polish translation.
  • Removed furniture duplication glitch.
  • Buffed "Potion of Toxic Breath".
  • Shops now show proper player reputation level.
  • Skeletons now drop bones.
  • Delay on the LMB after finishing the dialogue (prevents from accidentally throwing a potion)
  • Squished inventory bug with disappearing items (holding shift and clicking).
  • Fixed NPC movement bugs.
  • Stove VFX is no longer pink.
  • Resolved saving issues.
  • Dying cows are no longer red.
  • Tweaked Philosopher Stone hints for some potions.
  • Fixed some potion contracts to now give proper amounts of gold and reputation.
  • Swampland chest can now be opened.
  • The "Poison Immunity" potion now has a proper sprite.

keep feedback coming and we'll keep fixing things,
Happy Brewing!
AGS Team

