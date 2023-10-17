Hello Alchemists!

The EA release is behind us, we've been collecting your feedback from day one and fixing things. 🛠️

Here is what we managed to do:

Fixed bugs regarding the "Archeology" quest.

Fixed bugs in the "Dead Men Tell No Lies" quest.

Patched Polish translation.

Removed furniture duplication glitch.

Buffed "Potion of Toxic Breath".

Shops now show proper player reputation level.

Skeletons now drop bones.

Delay on the LMB after finishing the dialogue (prevents from accidentally throwing a potion)

Squished inventory bug with disappearing items (holding shift and clicking).

Fixed NPC movement bugs.

Stove VFX is no longer pink.

Resolved saving issues.

Dying cows are no longer red.

Tweaked Philosopher Stone hints for some potions.

Fixed some potion contracts to now give proper amounts of gold and reputation.

Swampland chest can now be opened.

The "Poison Immunity" potion now has a proper sprite.

keep feedback coming and we'll keep fixing things,

Happy Brewing!

AGS Team