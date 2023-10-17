Thanks to the archive data provided by the players, the problem that Legion can't turn into garrison properly after victory has been fixed!
The problem is that the code does not correctly read Legion data into the middle array, which causes Legions to not be properly garrisoned after a victory.
Please update the patch to fix the problem of Legion not being able to turn into garrison properly.
Sinoepoch update for 17 October 2023
20231017 Urgent Update
Thanks to the archive data provided by the players, the problem that Legion can't turn into garrison properly after victory has been fixed!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update