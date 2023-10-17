 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sinoepoch update for 17 October 2023

20231017 Urgent Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12459421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to the archive data provided by the players, the problem that Legion can't turn into garrison properly after victory has been fixed!
The problem is that the code does not correctly read Legion data into the middle array, which causes Legions to not be properly garrisoned after a victory.
Please update the patch to fix the problem of Legion not being able to turn into garrison properly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1886841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link