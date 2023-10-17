Patch 1.43: larger map and ammo

Greetings players!

We are releasing patch 1.43 with the following changes and fixes:

Added a large map. For now, it will be in the form in which it is.

The map is called and hidden on the M button.

And also updated the texture of the mini map.





Added the ability to craft ammo for double-barreled shotguns.

Ammo can be crafted using scrap metal and bleach and 100 reputation. In turn, scrap metal and bleach are scattered throughout the map. Additionally, bleach can be bought in the theme park.







Fixed the damage and rifle shot. Now the damage on shots goes through more correctly. Planting beds: some players can't plant beds and it's not fixed anymore. With the new game removed the check on whether the harvest or not and such an error will no longer be. But if you don't harvest your crop at once, but grow a new one, new bags will be added to the old bags. Vegetables now take twice as long to ripen in the beds. Previously, the car lost sound when repeatedly sat in them - corrected. Other minor fixes and changes.

Also thanks to all players who are active in our community.

Thanks to you the game is getting better and better!