Outpath update for 17 October 2023

Outpath v1.0.4

Hello everyone!

Change Log:

  • Added some additional language sentences.
  • Now key bindings are saved correctly.
  • Decreased wood needed for iron tools.
  • Buffed slimes spawn rate.
  • Fixed bug where you could only rotate 1 block.
  • Fixed not getting 10K credits achievement.
  • Cows will always give milk.
  • Buffed wood, iron deposits and mushroom spawn rate (2nd biome).
  • Fixed "Hunter" and "Tens unlocked" achievements.

Much love for everyone supporting me! ːluvː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/

Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː
David

