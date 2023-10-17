Outpath v1.0.4

Hello everyone!
Change Log:
- Added some additional language sentences.
- Now key bindings are saved correctly.
- Decreased wood needed for iron tools.
- Buffed slimes spawn rate.
- Fixed bug where you could only rotate 1 block.
- Fixed not getting 10K credits achievement.
- Cows will always give milk.
- Buffed wood, iron deposits and mushroom spawn rate (2nd biome).
- Fixed "Hunter" and "Tens unlocked" achievements.
Much love for everyone supporting me! ːluvː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/
Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː
David
