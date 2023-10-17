 Skip to content

Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch update for 17 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of Midnight Monitor! Patch notes are below:

  • Minor fixes to some anomaly Collision detection

