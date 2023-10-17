 Skip to content

Resonite update for 17 October 2023

2023.10.17.464

Share · View all patches · Build 12459191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a bunch of bugfixes, many of those based on your new GitHub issues!

There's more to come, we're just getting started and getting up to speed and sorting out more post-launch things, administrative stuff and so on.

Tweaks:

  • Recovery errors are now treated as locale strings (reported by @chundelac)
  • Exposed ExcludeUser, RemoveExcludedUser(User) and bool IsUserExcluded(User) methods on AudioOutput to ProtoFlux

Locale:

  • Merged new strings by @probableprime
  • Merged Esperanto update by Robert Baruch and @jackalgirl7)
  • Merged Japanese update by @kazu0617, @chaba_take, @.aesc and eai04191)
  • Merged Korean update by @mirpasec
  • Merged Czech locale update by @chundelac
  • Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther
  • Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed crash when trying to write to non-writeable fields with ProtoFlux
    -- This fixes opening and cancelling color picket on PlatformColorPalette causing a crash (reported by @shiftyscales, issue #2)
  • Fixed "Reset User ID" registration option not working properly (fixed by @probableprime)
  • Added handling for missing errors during login and registration (fixed by @probableprime)
  • Fixed some tool locale strings not showing up translated strings (reported by @jackthefoxotter, fixed by @probableprime)
  • Fix PingPong nodes throwing an exception when the length is 0 or smaller, particularly with integer types (reported by @xlinka, @axolotlfren, issue #36)
  • Add a guard to post-load actions, preventing world crashes on load when exceptions are thrown in upgrade process (reported by sajima, issue #101)
  • Fix worldspace instances of UserspaceScreensManager throwing exception on load (reported by sajima, issue #101)
  • Fixed PlayerOneShot priority option being ignored (reported by @rukio, issue #132)
  • When focus is switched to another world when exiting or logging out, it is automatically switched back, preventing the exit from getting stuck in a limbo state (reported by @mrd.a, issue #103)
  • Fixed contact added event being invoked repeatedly on SignalR reconnects, for contacts that have already been fetched
    -- This fixes pending contact request being invoked repeatedly (reported by @zangooseoo, issue #116)
  • Fix lingering notification number when contact requests are accepted/ignored
  • Fixed a number of UI sounds being affected by audio reverb zone (reported by @rukio, issue #51)
  • Fixed password reset email containing new-line literals (reported by EIA485, issue #222)

