2023.10.17.464

Here's a bunch of bugfixes, many of those based on your new GitHub issues!

There's more to come, we're just getting started and getting up to speed and sorting out more post-launch things, administrative stuff and so on.

Tweaks:

Recovery errors are now treated as locale strings (reported by @chundelac)

Exposed ExcludeUser, RemoveExcludedUser(User) and bool IsUserExcluded(User) methods on AudioOutput to ProtoFlux

Locale:

Merged new strings by @probableprime

Merged Esperanto update by Robert Baruch and @jackalgirl7)

Merged Japanese update by @kazu0617, @chaba_take, @.aesc and eai04191)

Merged Korean update by @mirpasec

Merged Czech locale update by @chundelac

Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Bugfixes: