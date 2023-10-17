2023.10.17.464

Here's a bunch of bugfixes, many of those based on your new GitHub issues!
There's more to come, we're just getting started and getting up to speed and sorting out more post-launch things, administrative stuff and so on.
Tweaks:
- Recovery errors are now treated as locale strings (reported by @chundelac)
- Exposed ExcludeUser, RemoveExcludedUser(User) and bool IsUserExcluded(User) methods on AudioOutput to ProtoFlux
Locale:
- Merged new strings by @probableprime
- Merged Esperanto update by Robert Baruch and @jackalgirl7)
- Merged Japanese update by @kazu0617, @chaba_take, @.aesc and eai04191)
- Merged Korean update by @mirpasec
- Merged Czech locale update by @chundelac
- Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther
- Merged German locale update by @muppeq
Bugfixes:
- Fixed crash when trying to write to non-writeable fields with ProtoFlux
-- This fixes opening and cancelling color picket on PlatformColorPalette causing a crash (reported by @shiftyscales, issue #2)
- Fixed "Reset User ID" registration option not working properly (fixed by @probableprime)
- Added handling for missing errors during login and registration (fixed by @probableprime)
- Fixed some tool locale strings not showing up translated strings (reported by @jackthefoxotter, fixed by @probableprime)
- Fix PingPong nodes throwing an exception when the length is 0 or smaller, particularly with integer types (reported by @xlinka, @axolotlfren, issue #36)
- Add a guard to post-load actions, preventing world crashes on load when exceptions are thrown in upgrade process (reported by sajima, issue #101)
- Fix worldspace instances of UserspaceScreensManager throwing exception on load (reported by sajima, issue #101)
- Fixed PlayerOneShot priority option being ignored (reported by @rukio, issue #132)
- When focus is switched to another world when exiting or logging out, it is automatically switched back, preventing the exit from getting stuck in a limbo state (reported by @mrd.a, issue #103)
- Fixed contact added event being invoked repeatedly on SignalR reconnects, for contacts that have already been fetched
-- This fixes pending contact request being invoked repeatedly (reported by @zangooseoo, issue #116)
- Fix lingering notification number when contact requests are accepted/ignored
- Fixed a number of UI sounds being affected by audio reverb zone (reported by @rukio, issue #51)
- Fixed password reset email containing new-line literals (reported by EIA485, issue #222)
