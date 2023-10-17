Hotfix 0.25.1

Patch Notes:
• Tweaked radar system to increase window for effective notching + jamming
• Fixed AI not using radar jammer against active radar missiles
• Fixed cases of ground vehicles and buildings not being destroyed by nearby nuclear blasts
• Scythe missiles are now much less accurate against ground targets
• Slightly increased guidance delay for Scythe missile
• Fixed some cases of ejected pilots appearing in incorrect position when late joining a MP game
• Fixed cases of ejection seat getting stuck to ejected pilot
• Fixed compass carrying bombs instead of gunpods in Furball mission
• Fixed incorrect range listed in Encyclopedia for RAM-45 missile
Changed files in this update