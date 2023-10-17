Hotfix 0.25.1

Patch Notes:

• Tweaked radar system to increase window for effective notching + jamming

• Fixed AI not using radar jammer against active radar missiles

• Fixed cases of ground vehicles and buildings not being destroyed by nearby nuclear blasts

• Scythe missiles are now much less accurate against ground targets

• Slightly increased guidance delay for Scythe missile

• Fixed some cases of ejected pilots appearing in incorrect position when late joining a MP game

• Fixed cases of ejection seat getting stuck to ejected pilot

• Fixed compass carrying bombs instead of gunpods in Furball mission

• Fixed incorrect range listed in Encyclopedia for RAM-45 missile