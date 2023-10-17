 Skip to content

Undecember update for 17 October 2023

No Scheduled Maintenance on Oct. 19

Undecember update for 17 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Rune Hunters.

There will be no scheduled maintenance for UNDECEMBER on Oct. 19 (Thu).
If there are any changes, we will inform you through a separate notice.

Please see the details below to avoid any inconvenience.

1. Maintenance Schedule

  • There will be no scheduled maintenance on Oct. 19 (Thu).

2. Information on Current Events

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.

