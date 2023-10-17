Greetings, Rune Hunters.
There will be no scheduled maintenance for UNDECEMBER on Oct. 19 (Thu).
If there are any changes, we will inform you through a separate notice.
Please see the details below to avoid any inconvenience.
1. Maintenance Schedule
- There will be no scheduled maintenance on Oct. 19 (Thu).
2. Information on Current Events
- Halloween Event. [Link to Event Notice]
We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.
Thank you.
