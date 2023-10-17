 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 17 October 2023

Alpha 1.092

Alpha 1.092

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sup gangsters!
I finally cracked the shits with the SQLite data saving plugin I was using before and all the constant problems it was having with data not saving/loading properly
It wasn't particularly important when the only persistent data was the player's level but now with a progression system any malfunctions in the data backend will be seriously frustrating for players

As a result I've swapped the dedicated server over to use file I/O data saving instead of SQLite which so far works a lot better.
I'm also working on a proper MySQL save mode so that community owners can have multiple servers that all share player progress between them

Oh also, as a small bonus I fixed a long standing bug where players would sometimes be tilted on their side when exiting a dropship :D

Also because it didn't post before here is the patch notes from the previous hotfix Alpha 1.091:

  • lowered default resource delivery timer to 20mins from 30
  • fixed player data not saving properly
  • factories no longer stop building when out of resources
  • fixed some menus bugging out after the player leaves their base then teleports back
  • made base core collision shorter so you can build them indoors again
  • fixed weirdness in how NPC hostility scaling worked
  • fixed visual bugs with the construction drones
  • fixed being unable to collect resources from dropped faction vaults
  • fixed point defense turrets trying to shoot down bullets (again lol)
  • possibly fixed NPCs developing brain damage when told to attack base cores located in certain places
  • fixed NPC death messages not triggering when players are killed by them
  • fixed more weirdness in the player XP/levelling system
  • using the jetpack while swimming no longer bugs out and kills you
  • fixed 1 spot in the map where it was possible to get stuck
  • disabled steamVR launching with the game

