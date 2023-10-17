Alpha 1.092

Sup gangsters!

I finally cracked the shits with the SQLite data saving plugin I was using before and all the constant problems it was having with data not saving/loading properly

It wasn't particularly important when the only persistent data was the player's level but now with a progression system any malfunctions in the data backend will be seriously frustrating for players

As a result I've swapped the dedicated server over to use file I/O data saving instead of SQLite which so far works a lot better.

I'm also working on a proper MySQL save mode so that community owners can have multiple servers that all share player progress between them

Oh also, as a small bonus I fixed a long standing bug where players would sometimes be tilted on their side when exiting a dropship :D

Also because it didn't post before here is the patch notes from the previous hotfix Alpha 1.091: