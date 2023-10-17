Alpha 1.092

Sup gangsters!
I finally cracked the shits with the SQLite data saving plugin I was using before and all the constant problems it was having with data not saving/loading properly
It wasn't particularly important when the only persistent data was the player's level but now with a progression system any malfunctions in the data backend will be seriously frustrating for players
As a result I've swapped the dedicated server over to use file I/O data saving instead of SQLite which so far works a lot better.
I'm also working on a proper MySQL save mode so that community owners can have multiple servers that all share player progress between them
Oh also, as a small bonus I fixed a long standing bug where players would sometimes be tilted on their side when exiting a dropship :D
Also because it didn't post before here is the patch notes from the previous hotfix Alpha 1.091:
- lowered default resource delivery timer to 20mins from 30
- fixed player data not saving properly
- factories no longer stop building when out of resources
- fixed some menus bugging out after the player leaves their base then teleports back
- made base core collision shorter so you can build them indoors again
- fixed weirdness in how NPC hostility scaling worked
- fixed visual bugs with the construction drones
- fixed being unable to collect resources from dropped faction vaults
- fixed point defense turrets trying to shoot down bullets (again lol)
- possibly fixed NPCs developing brain damage when told to attack base cores located in certain places
- fixed NPC death messages not triggering when players are killed by them
- fixed more weirdness in the player XP/levelling system
- using the jetpack while swimming no longer bugs out and kills you
- fixed 1 spot in the map where it was possible to get stuck
- disabled steamVR launching with the game
Changed files in this update