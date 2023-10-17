Death or Glory is AVAILABLE NOW!

Hello Champions!

It is now your time to enter the ring!



Become a champion in a world where magic and bullets collide. Where gods use their might to fight against mechs, whilst werewolves builds their rage to tear apart warriors. Upgrade your deck, loot your items and make formidable allies as you venture through challenging lands.

"Slay the Spire meets Street Fighter in new Steam roguelike" ~ PCgamesN

"a captivating and visually stunning experience that will put your skills to the test." ~ Game is Hard

Key Features in Early Access

Roguelike Adventure Mode

Multiplayer Mode

5 Playable Characters at launch

Over 400 character, item, ally and upgraded cards

Objevtive and acheivement system

The Early Access launch has been in the works for over 3 years and everyone on our team wishes for only the best experiences to come your way. We owe a huge thanks to everyone who has joined our beta tests and our lively discord community for providing valuable feedback towards improving the game. This is just the beginning for us as we continue to create and build new cards and content for upcoming updates.

So without further ado, see you in the arena!

Distilled Gaming