Welcome to our 5 moderators 🎉

Hello everyone!

We’d like to thank all 537 of you who filled out the moderator application. Sincerely apologize for the delay in reviewing all the applications, as it took a considerable amount of time. In the end, we have selected 5 people as our moderators. For those who are still interested in becoming a moderator but were not selected, don't worry!

Please stay tuned for the next moderator recruitment.

Our mods (DISCORD):

errebe

Hello everyone, I am Errebe or MrStreeet, I am a 20 years old guy from Spain, I would like to say that I want to put all my effort to make this community better for all of us, introduce the Spanish speaker community into the game a bit more and help all of you with doubts and suggestions, for all the love that I have for this game and this community.

Any doubt, suggestion or question that you might have, please let us know and we would like to help you out without any problem.

For you, for the community, for MicroVolts :)

starcelestial

Hello, my name is Celestial, I am here to make this server and the game feel more welcoming to new and existent members through communicating with our players and giving feedback about upcoming updates, bugs and more

statixalex

Let's get along and try our best to make the game great together! I'm pretty active so if you need help feel free to ask me!

Our mods (Forum):

Volt

Hello! My name is Volt, I've been an active member in the MicroVolts community for over 11 years now, and have had many great memories, met lots of amazing people, and have had lots of fun playing all versions of the game. To learn a bit about me, I'm from the United States, I started playing video games when I was just about 5 years old, I started with Quake 1 and 2, which is likely why I enjoy similar games nowadays. I'm looking forward to mainly moderating the NA servers and the Official Forums, and I'm excited to help out the community and do the best I can to make the lives of players easier. My job is to help you enjoy MicroVolts Recharged without all the distractions, and I hope us as moderators can make a strong impact and combat issues like harassment, cheating, exploit abuse, and much more. Thanks to everyone who vouched for me to become a moderator, it really means a lot!

Davi

Hi, i'm Davide but you can call me Davi. I live in Italy and i'm a MVR moderator. I will be moderating the Forum, and i will take care of any issue you need help with. I hope to become your reference point for everything!

Please give them a warm welcome and don't hesitate to contact them if you have any questions!