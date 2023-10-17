Sapphire tier: Decreased chances of OpenAI's ChatGPT refusals by switching to the 0613 model for some tasks and tweaking the preambles to make it behave properly
AI Roguelite update for 17 October 2023
ChatGPT Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update