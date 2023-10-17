 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 17 October 2023

ChatGPT Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12458127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sapphire tier: Decreased chances of OpenAI's ChatGPT refusals by switching to the 0613 model for some tasks and tweaking the preambles to make it behave properly

