【Playmeow】To experience the body in exchange for everything, to be at the centre of a game of power...🎡《Qi Luo’s Erotic Life》Released!!🌹

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778290/_/

🍹◆Story🍹

All the men in the world are the same creatures.

They think they own me by covering my body and that I depend on them.

It is the opposite.🍎

I can either moan on the bed or whisper “I am only for you” into their ears to satisfy their needs.

Yet it is just a game. It is a fair game in which I seek what I want from you by satisfying your desires.

And I never thought it was wrong.

Bai Li, my only friend, who never could understand me, never left me.

In this world, she is the only one who treats me sincerely.

Even though she often appears to be hesitant to say something.

When I successfully entered the government agencies, I got to know many celebrities in government and business and talented youth. After repeated exchange games for interests, I should be gradually approaching the life I want, but why do I now feel I’m more and more empty and that the world around me is becoming worse and worse?

This game of taking what I want is gradually losing control and the instinct to do whatever I want with my lustful life is starting to get out of control ......👣

🥀◆ Gameplay🥀

This is a first-person adventure game (AVG) in which the player takes the role of Qi Luo, the heroine, to deal with different men.

There are many choices in the game. Every choice will influence other roles’ opinions of the heroine, affecting the final ending.

Every day, before going to sleep, you can send a text message to a character to gain favor, and you can choose to think to get the next tips.

Moreover, those seemingly ordinary choices can also bring players a new perspective to view the story and discover a new world.✨

🎮◆ Game Features🎮

◇ 17 basic CG, including 200 differential graphics

◇Game text: 95,000 words

◇ One main heroine, one minor heroine💋

◇Game ending: 7 types

🍒✦加碼折扣✦🍒

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1844230/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1987970/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1698480/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924680/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924990/HOBGOB/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850270/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778270/S/