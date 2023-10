Share · View all patches · Build 12457949 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 05:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Add 2 New Artifacts

Horsehead Badge

Agility increases, but DEF and MDF are greatly reduced.

Empty Potion

The potion effect is reduced by 50%, but the Max HP and MP increase by 50%.

New artifacts can be purchased from the NPC of the graveyard.

End of Discounts Near

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2358170

Up to 50% off is coming to an end.

At the end of the sale, the drop rate increase event will also end, so don't miss the chance!