Halloween Content & Table Creator - Progress LEDs

Main Game

Haunted Halloween DLC Announcement

Being released on October 24!

All content related to this new DLC has been added to the menus and game in advance.

1 New Table, 3 furs, 3 cosmetics & 1 new ball.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2102271/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Haunted_Halloween

If you can’t wait or want more Halloween goodness, I highly recommend checking out the Ghoulish Games DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1983760/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Ghoulish_Games/

Bug Fixes & Misc.

Optimization and Collider fixes on Vibrant Valentine

Optimization and Collider fixes on Christmas Carnage

Table Editor

Progress LEDs

Can be added to both parts 1 and 2 to missions.

This LED will light up to indicate which part of the trial you are currently working on.

Halloween Content:

Halloween visual theme added for standard tables (exclusive to those who buy the Haunted Halloween DLC).

2 Different Halloween Themed Sounds added to Raceways

6 Different Halloween Sounds added to Mission Trials

3 World/Weather Halloween themed effects added (Bats, Halloween Pollen & Wandering Souls).

1 New Song: Haunted Halloween

2 Ambience Tracks: Graveyard at Night, Graveyard at Night 2.

Misc. & Bug Fixes

General GUI Cleanup and some text changes

To Do List:

Steam Workshop.

Continued Documentation.









What’s Next:

You tell me! Have any ideas/suggestions? Feel free to let me know.

I’m in a fairly happy state with the core game and table creator would love to start taking more suggestions. Ideas for DLC, mechanics, improvements or additions to the table editor, feel free to tell me. Anything and everything will be considered.