Hero of Luxuria update for 17 October 2023

Update 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rebalanced some enemies.
Added a new minion of Avaritia, the Shaman, to all locations.
The Shaman heals all minions around him.
This enemy can significantly affect the course of the battle, so try to destroy him as soon as possible.

