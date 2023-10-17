Rebalanced some enemies.
Added a new minion of Avaritia, the Shaman, to all locations.
The Shaman heals all minions around him.
This enemy can significantly affect the course of the battle, so try to destroy him as soon as possible.
Hero of Luxuria update for 17 October 2023
Update 1.01
Rebalanced some enemies.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update