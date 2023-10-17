 Skip to content

Leave Panda Away update for 17 October 2023

V1.5.1 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 12457804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix the slow movement speed of the Great Faceless Monster;

  2. Change the color of the store item box;

  3. Fix bugs that are limited when there are too many monsters;

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2607731
  • Loading history…
