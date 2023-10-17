Pixels N' Pistols Knights N' Mages Update and much much more! V1.5

Unlocked Framerate
Added Drones, Molotov cocktails, Medkits, and Fantasy Weapons
Added 2 new maps
NPCs use ladders properly, no more slow climbing
NPC combat behavior greatly improved, be vigilant
Arms now swing when using melee, easer to hit things
Gas is now toxic
Added fire
Helmets and armor are now much more effective.
Made team comms less frequent
NPCs now defend own flag
Rockets can explode without hitscan
Added more FFA spawn points
Zombies are more effective in combat
Zombies spawn with more weapons
Improved audio distortion when behind walls and over distance
Soldiers will now move away when you're inside of them..
Moved flag locations to increase difficulty/match length
Tweaked numerous variables and FX.
Fixed numerous small bugs
Thank you so much for your support!
I recommend to go big or go home with the match settings!
