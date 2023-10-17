Pixels N' Pistols Knights N' Mages Update and much much more! V1.5

Unlocked Framerate

Added Drones, Molotov cocktails, Medkits, and Fantasy Weapons

Added 2 new maps

NPCs use ladders properly, no more slow climbing

NPC combat behavior greatly improved, be vigilant

Arms now swing when using melee, easer to hit things

Gas is now toxic

Added fire

Helmets and armor are now much more effective.

Made team comms less frequent

NPCs now defend own flag

Rockets can explode without hitscan

Added more FFA spawn points

Zombies are more effective in combat

Zombies spawn with more weapons

Improved audio distortion when behind walls and over distance

Soldiers will now move away when you're inside of them..

Moved flag locations to increase difficulty/match length

Tweaked numerous variables and FX.

Fixed numerous small bugs

Thank you so much for your support!

I recommend to go big or go home with the match settings!