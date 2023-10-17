 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 17 October 2023

Big Performance Fixes Part 2 (And some bug fixes too!)

Share · View all patches · Build 12457614

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where each new sub-section of a map would flush to disk when entered (major performance hiccup for players with a lot of items)
  • Optimized level up display and ability selection performance
  • Added a number of buffers to combat calculation to avoid heap resizes (major performance boost)
  • Added some improvements to monster death/recycling (minor performance boost)
  • Cached item tables for drop levels 1-120. Minorly increases game load time, majorly boosts performance of fetching loot during gameplay
  • Fixed a bug where equipment icons could disappear after using the crafter
  • Fixed a bug where Loot Crystals would continue to explode repeatedly after dying (they didn't even give loot for each explosion, how rude!)
  • Fixed a bug where the Artifact "Slime King's Goo" did not display its hidden forging modifier
  • Fixed a bug where Whirlwind was doing less damage than intended in certain situations
  • Added a minimum .1 second cooldown to Warcries, just to save everyone's vision
  • Fixed some inconsistent text displays on tradeoff modifiers (Map Scroll Speed vs. Scroll Speed)

