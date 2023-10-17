Wave 50 !? Introduce Big arm boss & turret

Hi, Zombie shooters! Currently the game has wave limit of 40, and yet only few players reached that wave. In this update we expand the limit to 50! Wave 1-40 will be rebalanced with new zombies and new spawn patterns. We're sure you can now pass wave 1-40 easier than before, (Because we also improve a lot of things) let's take a look to details.
1. New zombie & new boss & new waves
- Add new zombie: Snake zombie.
- Add new boss: Big arm zombie.
- Extend wave limit from 40 to 50.
2. Turret
- Add turret system, start with 3 types: Pistol turret, Rocket turret, Thower turret
- Bosses now has chance to drop different turret.
4. Rebalance zombie wave
- New zombie randomization method, now more variety of randomness.
- Reduce min/max zombie amount in most waves.
- Increase zombie amount per player multiplier.
- Fix amount multiplier wasn't applied to wave event zombies.
- Increase min grave cooldown from 10 to 30.
- Now respawn cooldown increase from 10 to 10 + difficulty * total death.
- Now maximum entity won't multiple by number of player, apply to minimum number instead.
- Before last wave end, now add 30 second countdown to be time for player to get coin.
5. Rebalance zombies
- Increase melee zombie attack angle from 10 deg to ~40 deg
- Reduce hp of most zombie (~10-20%)
- Increase hp of most bosses (~15-30%)
- Increase speed to some zombies. (~10-15%)
- Increase running cooldown of rhino boss from 8s to 10s
6. Rebalance weapons & upgrades
- Improve tower efficiency by 60%
- Increase acid damage upgrade from +7 dmg to 10% + 8 dmg.
- Increase initial sniper rifle penetration from 1 to 2.
- Reduce sniper rifle firerate from 1.2s to 1.75s per shot.
- Reduce sniper rifle damage from 125 to 110.
- Increase sniper rifle damage per level from 35% to 40%.
- Now triple bomb also add bomb amount (+33% min 3).
- Increase radius of lightning strike from 1 to 2.
- Reduce randomize damage of lighting strike from 2-21 wave to 3-10 wave
- Increase initial damage of lighting strike from 80 to 90
- Reduce intial strike amount from 7 to 6
7. Quality of life update
- Change tower image in graveyard map from heart tower to light to prevent misunderstanding.
- Change roulette slot description from "Spawn faster" to "More loot".
- Change difficulty description text
- Now save & show highest wave and best score of each map and difficulty.
- Improve sound quality.
- Now player 2 on keyboard can open menu with escape key
- Now player can switch betweeen network shared & local shared camera using TAB
- New hit & red bomb hit sound effect.
- Add 5 new achievements.
8. Rebalance scoring
- Sightly increase zombie score.
- Extend stack deplete time from 4 to 5 sec.
- Increase max stack from 50 to 100.
- Reduce increase score per stack from 4% to 2%.
9. Fixes
- Fix player can't upgrade some of cards in lobby.
- Fix super card shows extra number when there's more than 2 players.
Hope you guys fun!
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/ZBHx3YUfAd
Changed files in this update