Wave 50 !? Introduce Big arm boss & turret

Hi, Zombie shooters! Currently the game has wave limit of 40, and yet only few players reached that wave. In this update we expand the limit to 50! Wave 1-40 will be rebalanced with new zombies and new spawn patterns. We're sure you can now pass wave 1-40 easier than before, (Because we also improve a lot of things) let's take a look to details.

1. New zombie & new boss & new waves

Add new zombie: Snake zombie.

Add new boss: Big arm zombie.

Extend wave limit from 40 to 50.

2. Turret

Add turret system, start with 3 types: Pistol turret, Rocket turret, Thower turret

Bosses now has chance to drop different turret.

4. Rebalance zombie wave

New zombie randomization method, now more variety of randomness.

Reduce min/max zombie amount in most waves.

Increase zombie amount per player multiplier.

Fix amount multiplier wasn't applied to wave event zombies.

Increase min grave cooldown from 10 to 30.

Now respawn cooldown increase from 10 to 10 + difficulty * total death.

Now maximum entity won't multiple by number of player, apply to minimum number instead.

Before last wave end, now add 30 second countdown to be time for player to get coin.

5. Rebalance zombies

Increase melee zombie attack angle from 10 deg to ~40 deg

Reduce hp of most zombie (~10-20%)

Increase hp of most bosses (~15-30%)

Increase speed to some zombies. (~10-15%)

Increase running cooldown of rhino boss from 8s to 10s

6. Rebalance weapons & upgrades

Improve tower efficiency by 60%

Increase acid damage upgrade from +7 dmg to 10% + 8 dmg.

Increase initial sniper rifle penetration from 1 to 2.

Reduce sniper rifle firerate from 1.2s to 1.75s per shot.

Reduce sniper rifle damage from 125 to 110.

Increase sniper rifle damage per level from 35% to 40%.

Now triple bomb also add bomb amount (+33% min 3).

Increase radius of lightning strike from 1 to 2.

Reduce randomize damage of lighting strike from 2-21 wave to 3-10 wave

Increase initial damage of lighting strike from 80 to 90

Reduce intial strike amount from 7 to 6

7. Quality of life update

Change tower image in graveyard map from heart tower to light to prevent misunderstanding.

Change roulette slot description from "Spawn faster" to "More loot".

Change difficulty description text

Now save & show highest wave and best score of each map and difficulty.

Improve sound quality.

Now player 2 on keyboard can open menu with escape key

Now player can switch betweeen network shared & local shared camera using TAB

New hit & red bomb hit sound effect.

Add 5 new achievements.

8. Rebalance scoring

Sightly increase zombie score.

Extend stack deplete time from 4 to 5 sec.

Increase max stack from 50 to 100.

Reduce increase score per stack from 4% to 2%.

9. Fixes

Fix player can't upgrade some of cards in lobby.

Fix super card shows extra number when there's more than 2 players.

Hope you guys fun!

