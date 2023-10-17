 Skip to content

Doomies update for 17 October 2023

Doomies Update - Build 28

Build 28 · Last edited by Wendy

A new kind of major update for Doomies has been released! (Build 28-Public preview)

Here's a list of changes:

  • Added interpolation to the aiming of the guns when playing with a controller, so it looks smoother
  • Improved gore visuals
  • Added 3 new guns: BFR-3000 (Laser Gun)/Schad-45 (SMG)/Plasma-SMG (Laser Gun/SMG)
  • Added a green outline to the scientists so they can be seen more easily
  • Locked the cursor from going outside the window when playing on fullscreen and with mutliple monitors
  • If the controller is disconnected when the game is being played with one, the game is gonna automatically pause
  • If you click outside the window while playing a match, the game will pause automatically

Enjoy the update!

