Doomies Update - Build 28

A new kind of major update for Doomies has been released! (Build 28-Public preview)
Here's a list of changes:
- Added interpolation to the aiming of the guns when playing with a controller, so it looks smoother
- Improved gore visuals
- Added 3 new guns: BFR-3000 (Laser Gun)/Schad-45 (SMG)/Plasma-SMG (Laser Gun/SMG)
- Added a green outline to the scientists so they can be seen more easily
- Locked the cursor from going outside the window when playing on fullscreen and with mutliple monitors
- If the controller is disconnected when the game is being played with one, the game is gonna automatically pause
- If you click outside the window while playing a match, the game will pause automatically
Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update