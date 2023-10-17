Minor update patches

Fixed a bug where characters were not displayed except for the protagonist in the final ending Increased the speed of battle upgrades for ordinary mercenaries
Test and local mods can be placed in the Mods folder of the game directory Basic mod functionality to load custom vals files
About cloud archiving
The game itself does not have any code for cloud saves and is fully managed by Steam
About the game suddenly not starting
- Mostly appear in players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after normal startup
- It may be because the antivirus software deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion board, or directly join QQ to contact me
Changed files in this update