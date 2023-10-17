 Skip to content

TrainCraft update for 17 October 2023

[Patch] New build patch

TrainCraft update for 17 October 2023
[Patch] New build patch
Build 12457533

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the latest Traincraft game patch, a functional improvement has been implemented. Users will now find a dedicated button to facilitate the game's closure, addressing previous navigation challenges and enhancing overall usability.

