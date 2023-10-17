In the latest Traincraft game patch, a functional improvement has been implemented. Users will now find a dedicated button to facilitate the game's closure, addressing previous navigation challenges and enhancing overall usability.
TrainCraft update for 17 October 2023
[Patch] New build patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2451381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update